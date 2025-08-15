Korea International Streaming Festival to return to Busan next week
This year’s Korea International Streaming Festival (KISF) will return to Busan this month, offering audiences an interactive look at the latest original content and accessibility technologies from major streaming platforms including Tving and Netflix.
KISF will host its Media & Brand Days program from Aug. 22 to 25 at the Busan Cinema Center, featuring original content from domestic and international OTT platforms. Media & Brand Days invites major streaming platforms to curate and lead interactive showcases tailored to their brand identities.
This year’s highlights include events from Tving and Netflix.
Tving will run an outdoor booth for its original variety series “The Great Escape: The Story” on Aug. 22 and 23 at the Dureraum Square in the Busan Cinema Center. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in an experience simulating the show’s escape missions, with opportunities to act as the “seventh member” of the cast. Participants can also enter a raffle for exclusive merchandise.
Netflix will demonstrate its audio description service during a screening of selected scenes from “KPop Demon Hunters” at the outdoor theater, on Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. The demonstration, which is open to the public free of charge, aims to showcase the accessibility features that allow all viewers, including those with visual impairments, to enjoy content barrier-free.
Also showing is the Tving documentary “Life Line,” which portrays the bravery and resilience of firefighters confronting trauma and risking their lives in the line of duty. Both titles will screen at the Busan Cinema Center's Medium Theater on Aug. 24 and 25.
The 2025 Korea International Streaming Festival will run from Aug. 22 to 25 at the Busan Cinema Center and Paradise Hotel. For more information, visit the official website or follow the event’s social media channels.
