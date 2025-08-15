More in Movies

Not-so-'Ominscient' production shows webtoon adaptation success hinges on fandom

Korea International Streaming Festival to return to Busan next week

Actor Song Kang-ho signs with G-Dragon's label in first for Galaxy Corporation

Choose your own adventure: CGV signs deal to develop Interactive Cinema technology

Not just high notes: 'KPop Demon Hunters' No. 1 hit 'Golden' revitalizes Korean Wave on global stage