Japanese Prime Minister expresses 'regret' during World War II memorial, first in 13 years
Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 13:31
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba referenced “regret” in his memorial address for the war dead on Friday, the anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, marking the first such mention in 13 years in an address by the head of the former imperial nation.
However, Ishiba did not directly name neighboring countries that were subjected to colonial rule as a result of Japan’s war of aggression.
At the National Memorial Service for the War Dead held at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat, Ishiba said, “We will never again repeat the horrors of war” and “We must now once again engrave in our hearts the regrets and lessons of that war.”
“Over the past 80 years, our country has consistently walked the path of a peace-loving nation and has worked for world peace and prosperity,” Ishiba said.
He has previously expressed critical views of Japan’s decision to go to war without civilian control.
In the past, Japanese prime ministers have used the surrender anniversary to acknowledge the suffering of neighboring countries and express a sense of regret. That practice ended after former prime minister Shinzo Abe returned to power in December 2012, and since then only the emperor has referred to “regret” in the memorial address.
Emperor Naruhito also used the term in this year’s ceremony, saying, “Reflecting with regret on the past and standing on deep reflection, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never be repeated,” repeating the same wording as last year.
Ishiba had initially considered issuing a prime minister’s statement to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the war. Japanese prime ministers have delivered such statements around the anniversary every 10 years since 1995, after Cabinet approval.
However, Ishiba put the plan on hold in consideration of opposition from conservative factions within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, including the former Abe faction.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Japanese government’s top spokesperson, said in a regular press briefing, “The Ishiba Cabinet, including on the prime minister’s statement, fully inherits the positions of past Cabinets on historical awareness and will continue to do so.”
Ishiba is reportedly still considering issuing a separate personal message at a later date, though this also faces uncertainty due to opposition from party conservatives.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
