Japanese Prime Minister expresses 'regret' during World War II memorial, first in 13 years

King Charles congratulates Korea on 80th anniversary of liberation

President Lee tells foreign envoys Korea will practice 'pragmatic' diplomacy abroad, embrace diversity at home

Korea voices 'deep regret' over Japan PM's offering, lawmakers' visit to war shrine

Trump says U.S. could unveil semiconductor tariffs next week

Related Stories

Korea's Foreign Ministry expresses 'deep regret' over Japanese prime minister's offering to Yasukuni Shrine

Japan will continue trade talks with the U.S., Ishiba says

Japanese daily says Ishiba to resign next month after reviewing U.S. trade deal

Ishiba's coalition loses majority in Japan's upper house election

Ishiba reaffirms intent to keep good Seoul-Tokyo ties in meeting with Korean foreign minister