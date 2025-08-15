 King Charles congratulates Korea on 80th anniversary of liberation
King Charles congratulates Korea on 80th anniversary of liberation

Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 19:42
Britain's King Charles III records a Victory over Japan Day message in the Morning Room of Clarence House, in London, Britain, on Aug. 14. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

King Charles III of Britain congratulated Korea on the 80th anniversary of its Liberation Day, which falls on Friday, in a personal message to President Lee Jae Myung.
 
The message was released by the British Embassy in Seoul on its official X account on Friday.
 

“On the momentous occasion of the eightieth anniversary of Korea’s National Liberation Day, my wife and I extend to you, the government and the people of Korea our warmest congratulations and best wishes,” read the message from King Charles III.
 
“This significant milestone offers an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable progress your nation has achieved over the past eight decades, and to celebrate the enduring friendship and shared values that united our two countries,” the message continued.
 
The British monarch pinpointed “the growing collaboration between our nations in addressing the global challenge of climate change” in his message, stressing that Britain “deeply values our partnership with the Republic of Korea in advancing sustainable development, promoting green innovation and working together to safeguard our planet for future generations.”
 
A message from Britain's King Charles III congratulating Korea in the 80th anniversary of its Liberation Day, released by the British Embassy in Seoul on its X account [SCREEN CAPTURE]

“Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and my sincere hopes that the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our nations will continue to flourish in the years ahead,” King Charles III said.
 
The British Royal Family has continuously congratulated Korea on significant national events such as the election of a new president. King Charles III sent a congratulatory message to Lee on June 13, following the election win on June 3.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
