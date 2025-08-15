Kim focuses on ties with Russia, avoids mention of U.S. relations in Liberation Day speech
Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 20:19
North Korea held a large-scale event on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day, during which North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made no mention of North Korea-U.S. relations, instead emphasizing the “eternal vitality of the DPRK-Russia friendship” to underscore Pyongyang’s closeness with Moscow both domestically and internationally.
DPRK stands for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
The state-run Rodong Sinmun reported on Friday that Kim delivered the speech the previous day at a commemorative rally in Pyongyang’s Arch of Triumph plaza. This was the first time Kim had given a public speech to mark Liberation Day.
During the era of Kim Jong-un’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, North Korea often held large events such as military parades on Liberation Day, using the anniversary to highlight the anti-Japanese armed struggle as a political foundation. Such events were scaled back under his father, Kim Jong-il.
“[Kim Jong-un] said that the unity and comradeship forged at the cost of blood in the struggle for the common cause are fully displayed in the battlefield of the 21st century to frustrate the imperialists' outrageous arbitrary practices and aggressive moves and are developing into a powerful alliance, which is a clear proof of the eternal vitality of the DPRK-Russia friendship,” the Rodong Sinmun said.
The paper continued that Kim Jong-un, in his speech, said that the DPRK-Russia friendship is developing into an alliance unprecedented in history and is being strengthened through the joint struggle to prevent the revival of neo-Nazism and to defend sovereignty, security and international justice.
Kim also went on to say that North Korea and Russia are once again creating a history of justice in the same trench in the struggle for national dignity and sovereignty, and for world peace and stability, according to the Rodong Sinmun.
The remarks were seen as signaling an intent to deepen cooperation with Russia and to align more closely with Moscow as it seeks to establish its own sphere of influence in an increasingly multipolar world.
The event was attended by Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, members of the Russian Federal Assembly delegation and Culture Ministry delegation, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Aleksandr Matsegora, and staff from the Russian Embassy.
Kim extended special courtesies, saying that on behalf of the North Korean people, he sends “warm greetings to Comrade Vladimir Putin,” with whom North Korea celebrates Liberation Day as a shared holiday, to Volodin and other “esteemed guests” visiting and to “dear comrades and fraternal people” of Russia.
At the rally, Volodin read a congratulatory message from Putin.
“Eighty years ago, the Red Army units and the units of the Korean patriots defeated the Kwantung Army and ended Japan's colonial rule in Korea,” the message from Putin read. “What is important is that the bonds of militant friendship, goodwill and mutual aid which were consolidated in the days of the war long ago remain solid and reliable even today.”
Putin also referenced the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed in Pyongyang in June last year, saying, “I am convinced that the thorough implementation of the treaty on the comprehensive strategic partnership concluded in Pyongyang last year will continue to promote the strengthening of Russia-DPRK cooperation in all spheres.”
In his speech, Kim said that on the international stage today, the arrogance of imperialists in infringing on the rights and interests of sovereign states is more serious than ever, indirectly criticizing the United States and its Western allies, but refraining from delivering the direct message toward South Korea and the United States that some had anticipated.
Kim also met separately with Volodin, a close aide to Putin.
Kim said that the meeting will serve as an opportunity to propel further the development of North Korea-Russia relations, which have reached a new height, and to deepen the bonds of intimacy and brotherly feelings between our two peoples, according to the Rodong Sinmun.
Volodin responded that Russia will never forget the heroic feats of the Korean People’s Army soldiers who came to Russia and fought to the death, decisively aiding the Korean people and government at the most critical moment, referring to North Korean troops’ contribution to retaking Russia's Kursk region from Ukrainian forces.
To mark the anniversary, Kim paid his respects at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong-il lie in state, and laid flowers at the Taesongsan Revolutionary Martyrs’ Cemetery, which honors anti-Japanese fighters.
“Referring to the boundless reverence for the great people who are possessed of the noble outlook on life regarding the life devoted to the victory and glory of their country as the most valuable and happiest life, Kim Jong-un stressed that no one can break such a righteous, strong and self-respecting people and that a country built and supported by such a patriotic and self-respectful people will be ever-powerful and immortal,” the Rodong Sinmun wrote.
