 North Korea's Kim, in letter to Putin, says bilateral ties have reached 'full bloom'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea's Kim, in letter to Putin, says bilateral ties have reached 'full bloom'

Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 11:15
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 25, 2019. [AP/YONHAP]

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 25, 2019. [AP/YONHAP]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told Russian President Vladimir Putin that their bilateral relations have reached "full bloom" and will advance more solidly in the future, according to the North's state media on Friday.
 
Kim's letter to Putin was released by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency as the country marks the 80th anniversary of its liberation from Japanese colonial rule. Russian delegations, including Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia's parliamentary lower house, the State Duma, are currently visiting North Korea for the celebration.
 

Related Article

 
"The 80-year-long historic, traditional and blood-forged solidarity between North Korea and Russia is the foundation that has elevated the bilateral friendship to the most solid comradery — the comprehensive strategic partnership," Kim said in the letter.
 
"The great friendship and solidarity between the peoples of our two countries, who are struggling shoulder to shoulder to build future-oriented bilateral relations and achieve a common goal, will continue and advance more solidly," the North Korean leader noted.
 
The letter comes as North Korea uses the liberation anniversary to further solidify its already close alignment with Russia.
 
A North Korean general salutes Russian President Vladimir Putin at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on May 9. The South Korean government believes the person is Lt. Gen. Cha Yong-bom, first vice minister of national defense and director general of the General Bureau of North Korea. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A North Korean general salutes Russian President Vladimir Putin at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on May 9. The South Korean government believes the person is Lt. Gen. Cha Yong-bom, first vice minister of national defense and director general of the General Bureau of North Korea. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Soviet troops advanced into northern areas of the Korean Peninsula in August 1945, helping end 35 years of Japanese colonial rule and disarm Japanese forces. On the anniversary, North Korea typically highlights its ties with Russia, in recognition of Moscow's role in the country's liberation.
 
In the letter, Kim expressed gratitude to Putin for sending a congratulatory message for the anniversary, highlighting the sacrifices and achievements of Soviet forces in the country's liberation.
 
Kim also wished Putin and the Russian military "victory and glory," saying he is confident that the country will succeed in safeguarding its dignity and honor and achieving prosperity.

Yonhap
tags Vladimir Putin Kim Jong-un North Korea Russia

More in North Korea

Kim focuses on ties with Russia, avoids mention of U.S. relations in Liberation Day speech

North Korea's Kim, in letter to Putin, says bilateral ties have reached 'full bloom'

Kim Yo-jong rejects South's conciliatory gestures, calls them a 'shabby, deceptive farce'

Seoul vows to consistently pursue normalization of inter-Korean ties after North's statement

Pro-Putin Russian singer Shaman visits Pyongyang

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un meets Vladimir Putin at Russian spaceport after four-year gap

Putin briefs North Korean leader on upcoming summit with Trump: Report

North Korean leader meets top Russian security official on anniversary of Kim-Putin summit: KCNA

Russian flights suggest transfers of military tech to North Korea

Russia's lower house ratifies treaty with North Korea on mutual military support
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)