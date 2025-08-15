 History and 'people's sovereignty' take center stage at President Lee's ceremonial inauguration
History and 'people's sovereignty' take center stage at President Lee's ceremonial inauguration

Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 23:33 Updated: 17 Aug. 2025, 14:15
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


President Lee Jae Myung, left, waves his hands to people assembled in Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, during his ceremonial swearing-in at a nighttime event to mark the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese rule. His wife, first lady Kim Hye Kyung, stands to the right. [NEWS1]

President Lee Jae Myung was ceremonially sworn in at a public ceremony at Gwanghwamun Square to mark the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule on Friday that blended national history, cultural performances and a political message in defense of democracy.
 
The “people’s appointment ceremony,” as the government billed it, drew senior political figures, foreign diplomats, representatives from across Korean society and 3,500 members of the public selected through an online lottery. It was staged in three parts, beginning with a performance recalling eight decades of independence and the songs Koreans have sung in times of hardship and celebration.
 

The second section, “Wind of Light,” included the ceremonial inauguration of the nation’s 21st president, who entered office without pomp at his official inauguration in June following the removal of his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol from office and the consequent presidential by-election.
 
A video presentation, a formal “National Ceremony” and a segment titled “The Republic of Korea We Desire” preceded Lee’s swearing-in, witnessed by 80 honorees who had taken part in pivotal moments in the nation’s modern history, including the Korean War and the democracy movements of 1960, 1980 and 1987.
 
The final act, “Shining Us,” featured taekwondo demonstrations, dance and musical performances, ending with K-pop singers Sandeul and Jung Eun-ji performing “Golden” from the soundtrack of the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters."
 
In his address, Lee placed his presidency within the arc of Korea’s post-1945 history. He credited the “children of liberation” who are now in their 80s, those born during the wartime evacuation from Heungnam, and the protesters who fought against the military dictatorships of the 1970s and 80s for the country’s democratic transformation.
 
From left: Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-min, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung and Samsung Group Chairman Lee Jae-yong attend an outdoor ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule in Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Aug. 15. [YONHAP]

Lee said his administration would focus on “popular sovereignty,” with policies aimed at broadening economic opportunity and improving quality of life. He cited concerns he had heard from citizens — from keeping rural schools open to reducing fears of conflict in border villages — and pledged to support entrepreneurs, scientists, cultural figures and athletes in advancing Korea’s profile abroad.
 
While acknowledging that the country faces “arduous” challenges, he argued that its history of overcoming political and economic crises offered grounds for confidence. “United, we will prevail — and pass on to the next generation a brighter, prouder Korea,” he said.
 
The evening concluded with fireworks over central Seoul, closing a day that blended commemoration of independence with the ceremonial start of Lee’s term.
 

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
