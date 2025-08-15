 'A symbolic moment': Cho Kuk released from prison after special Liberation Day pardon
'A symbolic moment': Cho Kuk released from prison after special Liberation Day pardon

Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 11:16
Cho Kuk, center, former leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, addresses the public after being released from the Seoul Southern Detention Center in Guro District, western Seoul, on Aug. 15 following a special Liberation Day pardon and reinstatement. [JUN MIN-KYU

Cho Kuk, former leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, was released from prison Friday following a special pardon and reinstatement granted by President Lee Jae Myung to mark Liberation Day. His release comes eight months after he was imprisoned for his conviction on academic and financial misconduct charges.
 
Dressed in a blue tie, navy jacket and jeans, Cho exited the Seoul Southern Detention Center in Guro District, western Seoul, at 12:02 a.m. and addressed the press.
 

"My pardon, reinstatement and release will be remembered as a symbolic moment marking the end of prosecutorial dictatorship driven by abuse of prosecutorial power," he said.  
 
"I deeply thank President Lee Jae-myung for his constitutional decision," he continued, adding, "I am also listening with respect to those who have voiced criticism over my pardon."
 
Cho said his splinter liberal party had been fighting to oust what he called the “prosecutorial dictatorship” of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration since its founding.
 
Cho Kuk, former leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party and recipient of the first special pardon and reinstatement under the Lee Jae-myung administration, walks out of the Seoul Southern Detention Center in Guro District, western Seoul, on Aug. 15. [NEWS1]

"Although the Yoon group waged an anti-constitutional coup, they were ultimately defeated by the people," he said.
 
He emphasized that the Lee administration was a product of “the people’s struggle and resistance,” and added that the conservative People Power Party, which he said continues to protect and align with Yoon, “must be judged once more.”
 
He called on the liberal and progressive blocs to unite and cooperate.
 
"Now that I have regained my freedom, I will devote my energy to these two goals," he said. "If I am reinstated into the party, I will return to politics with humility and a low profile, among the people."
 
  
Cho Kuk, center, former leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, embraces acting party leader Kim Sun-min after being released from the Seoul Southern Detention Center in Seoul on Aug. 15 under a special Liberation Day pardon and reinstatement. [JUN MIN-KYU]

"I missed all my party colleagues," he added. "I will accept all criticism, opposition and slander against me and continue my political work."
 
A crowd of Rebuilding Korea Party lawmakers and supporters gathered outside the detention center, chanting his name in celebration. Choi Kang-wook, a former liberal Democratic Party lawmaker also included in the pardon list, was present at the scene.
 
Cho was convicted in December 2024 on charges related to his children's college admissions and obstruction of a Blue House inspection. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Initially, he was stripped of his eligibility to run for office until December 2031, but the pardon restored his political rights, clearing the way for a possible return to politics.


