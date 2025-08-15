Former President Yoon leaves detention for treatment amid concerns of eyesight loss
Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 08:44
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol received eye treatment at an outside hospital while wearing handcuffs and an electronic ankle bracelet, officials confirmed Thursday.
Yoon visited Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital in Anyang, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday and again Thursday for treatment amid concerns he could lose his eyesight.
Correctional authorities said the restraints followed the “same protocol applied to other detainees when leaving prison for medical care.” They described the measure as “a way to preempt allegations of preferential treatment.”
The Justice Ministry recently replaced the head of the Seoul Detention Center, where Yoon is being held, after repeated criticism over special privileges. It said the personnel change aimed to address “various issues” regarding his treatment in custody.
From Thursday, Yoon also lost access to a private meeting room for attorney consultations. He will now meet his lawyers in the same facilities used by other inmates.
Justice Minister Chung Sung-ho wrote on Facebook that the move was to curb “abuse” of legal visits, accusing Yoon of using the room as a personal lounge while refusing to cooperate with investigations and trials. He said the same policy would apply to his wife Kim Keon Hee, who is detained at the Seoul Southern Detention Center in Guro District, western Seoul.
Chung added that Yoon had “abandoned the dignity of a former president” and was “mocking the nation’s judicial order” through legal maneuvers. “All citizens are equal before the law,” he wrote.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
