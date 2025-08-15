 Former President Yoon leaves detention for treatment amid concerns of eyesight loss
Former President Yoon leaves detention for treatment amid concerns of eyesight loss

Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 08:44
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is under investigation by the special prosecutor in connection with the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, on July 9 for his second pretrial detention hearing. [NEWS1]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol received eye treatment at an outside hospital while wearing handcuffs and an electronic ankle bracelet, officials confirmed Thursday.
 
Yoon visited Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital in Anyang, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday and again Thursday for treatment amid concerns he could lose his eyesight.
 

Correctional authorities said the restraints followed the “same protocol applied to other detainees when leaving prison for medical care.” They described the measure as “a way to preempt allegations of preferential treatment.”
 
The Justice Ministry recently replaced the head of the Seoul Detention Center, where Yoon is being held, after repeated criticism over special privileges. It said the personnel change aimed to address “various issues” regarding his treatment in custody.
 
From Thursday, Yoon also lost access to a private meeting room for attorney consultations. He will now meet his lawyers in the same facilities used by other inmates.
 
Justice Minister Chung Sung-ho wrote on Facebook that the move was to curb “abuse” of legal visits, accusing Yoon of using the room as a personal lounge while refusing to cooperate with investigations and trials. He said the same policy would apply to his wife Kim Keon Hee, who is detained at the Seoul Southern Detention Center in Guro District, western Seoul.  
 
Chung added that Yoon had “abandoned the dignity of a former president” and was “mocking the nation’s judicial order” through legal maneuvers. “All citizens are equal before the law,” he wrote.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
