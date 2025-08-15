Man survives 11th-floor fall in Incheon, authorities say getting caught in tree softened fall
Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 15:56
A man in his 40s survived a fall from an 11th-floor apartment in Incheon after getting caught in a tree on the way down, according to the Incheon Fire Department on Friday.
The incident occurred at 2:56 p.m. Thursday in Wanggil-dong, Seo District, when the man fell about 30 meters (98.4 feet) while installing an outdoor air conditioning unit.
He suffered serious injuries to his chest and back and was taken to a hospital by the 119 emergency rescue workers. His condition is not life-threatening.
Authorities believe he was caught in a tree during the fall, which helped break the impact before he hit the ground.
“The man was conscious when transported, and it appears the tree softened the blow,” a fire department official said.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
