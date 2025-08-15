Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi's family honored for exemplary military service
Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 14:22
SHIN MIN-HEE
Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi has been honored by the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) in recognition of his family’s legacy of exemplary military service.
Lee shared an image on his Instagram Story on Friday along with the caption, “Aug. 15, Liberation Day.” The photo shows Lee visiting a family grave site adorned with the Taegeukgi, or the Korean national flag, and a framed certificate.
The certificate states that Lee’s family was selected as a Prestigious Military Service Family this year, a system that honors households in which three generations of male descendants have faithfully completed their military duties.
Every year, the MMA holds an awards ceremony for the families that meet the criteria.
Lee enlisted in the Army in February 2016 and was discharged in October 2017.
Lee debuted in 2004 and saw commercial success with songs such as “Because You’re My Woman” (2004), “Will You Marry Me” (2009), “Smile Boy” (2010) and “Return” (2012). He has also starred in television drama series such as SBS’s “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho” (2010), MBC’s “Gu Family Book” (2013) and SBS’s “Vagabond” (2019).
