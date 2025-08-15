Teen arrested for bomb threat at former Andong Station plaza
Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 21:04 Updated: 17 Aug. 2025, 14:08
Police arrested a teenager in Seoul on Friday for threatening to set off an explosive on the same day at the former Andong Station plaza in North Gyeongsang.
The Andong Police Precinct said officers apprehended the suspect at a home in Seoul’s Dongdaemun District at around 2:25 p.m. on charges of making public threats.
The boy allegedly wrote in the live chat of a YouTube stream at 7:37 a.m. that he would “detonate an explosive at the old Andong Station plaza.” At the time, KBS staff filming a special episode of "Documentary 3 Days" and numerous citizens were gathered at the site.
No explosives were found, and a lockdown on the area was lifted at 10:20 a.m., nearly three hours later.
Investigators said they traced the suspect’s location to identify him.
"Documentary 3 Days," which ended in 2022, recently returned to Andong Station after an old episode went viral on social media. The original segment, aired a decade ago, featured two female college students on a train trip. The two were interviewed by the producer at the old Andong Station plaza a decade ago and promised that they'd reunite there 10 years later. The long-awaited meeting, scheduled for Friday, drew public interest and prompted the special broadcast.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
