Friday’s fortune: Harmony at home, but some signs face strain
Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Live with dignity as you grow older.
🔹 Avoid cold foods today.
🔹 Eat well, even if you lack appetite.
🔹 Get home early — rest is best.
🔹 If invited out, skip the afterparty.
🔹 Emotional strain may come from others.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Handle what you’re capable of — don’t delegate.
🔹 Let the right person take the lead.
🔹 Stay informed to avoid being misled.
🔹 Encourage healthy competition.
🔹 Don’t exert power — or unduly submit.
🔹 Someone else's life may look better than yours.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Spend happily on something satisfying.
🔹 Financial luck is on the rise.
🔹 See results from your efforts.
🔹 A side job or valuable tip may emerge.
🔹 Brush up on financial strategies.
🔹 Relationships are your greatest asset — invest in them.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Two is better than one — three may be even better.
🔹 Expect invitations or visitors.
🔹 Welcome news may arrive.
🔹 Group gatherings or dinners are likely.
🔹 Hard work won’t betray you.
🔹 A cheerful, breezy day awaits.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Gain insights from TV or news.
🔹 Focus on quality over quantity.
🔹 Avoid overeating and overdrinking.
🔹 Let go to make room for something better.
🔹 Manage your time wisely.
🔹 The day may feel neither bad nor great.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 What’s familiar is often best.
🔹 Age brings its own wisdom.
🔹 Helping others is human nature.
🔹 Old solutions may work better than new ones.
🔹 You may connect well with a superior.
🔹 Ask those with experience for guidance.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Loyalty starts at home.
🔹 Blood ties trump all.
🔹 Save what you can — it builds strength.
🔹 Focus on your household over others.
🔹 Either offer help or be open to receive it.
🔹 Relax with a movie or music.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 You'll feel proud of your role as a parent.
🔹 Long-awaited news may arrive.
🔹 Harmony in the home brings happiness.
🔹 Work together for mutual success.
🔹 Help create unity and togetherness.
🔹 You may form a powerful connection.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 It may be hard to choose — many things appeal.
🔹 Do your best — luck may follow.
🔹 Engaging conversation makes for a productive day.
🔹 Let go of what no longer serves you.
🔹 Benefits may outweigh setbacks today.
🔹 Keep your mindset positive.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 You may be hosted or hear good news.
🔹 Spend on something that makes you happy.
🔹 A meeting or lucky encounter is possible.
🔹 Great energy and conversation flow.
🔹 A date or social event is likely.
🔹 Your image may get a boost.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Silence may be wiser than speech.
🔹 Learn to use digital tools confidently.
🔹 Separate work from personal matters.
🔹 Avoid direct confrontations today.
🔹 Think twice before speaking or acting.
🔹 Nurture a friendship today.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Refrain from going out midday.
🔹 Be cautious of people who seem overly friendly.
🔹 Avoid risky investments or loans.
🔹 Someone close may let you down.
🔹 Go it alone if needed — don’t be afraid.
🔹 Take time for yourself.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
