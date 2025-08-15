National agenda lacks manufacturing strategy

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The Presidential Committee on National Policy Planning unveiled the new administration’s policy vision on Aug. 13, outlining a broad range of priorities. Missing, however, was a plan to strengthen manufacturing, the backbone of Korea’s economy. Many of the country’s key manufacturing sectors face crisis amid shifts in global industry conditions and oversupply.Petrochemicals are under immediate strain. Yeochun NCC, hit hard by China’s low-price offensive, recently averted bankruptcy after its co-major shareholders, Hanwha Group and DL Group, each injected 150 billion won ($108 million) in emergency funding. Without structural reform, however, a recovery in competitiveness will be difficult.Steel is also struggling under intensifying export competition from China, India, Japan, the United States and the European Union, coupled with Washington’s 50 percent itemized tariffs. The domestic auto industry, once fifth globally in production during the 2010s, has slipped to seventh as emerging markets such as India and Mexico expand output. Concerns over industrial hollowing out are deepening, with manufacturing jobs falling for 13 consecutive months as of last month. Even the semiconductor sector is under pressure, as industry leaders such as Nvidia and TSMC erode Korea’s technology lead.A major external challenge comes from U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” policy. Washington sees manufacturing revival as essential to maintaining national competitiveness, boosting sectors such as semiconductors, automobiles, batteries, steel and shipbuilding. While the national agenda includes semiconductor and automobile export expansion, it offers no concrete road map for achieving these goals. Moody’s recent meeting with Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Koo Yun-cheol, in which the credit ratings agency stressed the need to raise Korea’s potential growth rate, was effectively a call for structural reform.Such content is absent from the government’s plan. The goal of making Korea one of the top three AI powers and creating a 100 trillion won National Growth Fund is commendable, but AI alone will have limited impact without manufacturing to support it. China’s push to integrate AI into physical products such as robots underscores the importance of a strong industrial base. Weak manufacturing foundations ultimately limit AI’s potential.Korea’s manufacturers already face difficulties countering China’s technological rise and U.S. tariffs. At the same time, companies are constrained by legislation such as the “Yellow Envelope Law” and stricter industrial accident regulations, which they see as heavy-handed. To break free from sub-1 percent growth, the government must adjust the pace of regulatory measures and present policies that encourage corporate investment. For the national agenda to be more than an optimistic vision, it must be backed by the necessary tools and environment. Korea should remember that its strategic value, even in the eyes of the United States, rests heavily on its manufacturing strength.