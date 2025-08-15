Son Heung-min's LAFC jersey best-selling sports uniform worldwide: Report
Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 13:30
Son Heung-min’s Los Angeles FC (LAFC) jersey is currently the best-selling uniform across all sports, according to a report Thursday by British media outlet Talksport.
John Thorrington, co-president and general manager of LAFC, made the claim during a video interview with Talksport, saying, "It is the highest-selling jersey of any sport in the world right now.”
When host Andy Goldstein reacted with disbelief and asked, "What, more than Messi's?" the club president confirmed, "Right now, yes."
As the host expressed astonishment, Thorrington elaborated that since the signing of Son, his jersey has outsold those of any athlete in any sport, citing Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors as comparisons.
Son signed with LAFC on Aug. 7 for a record MLS transfer fee of $26.5 million. Though it has only been a week since his move across the Atlantic, Son is already rivaling Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, the league’s marquee player.
Priced at $194.99, nearly all sizes of Son’s jersey — except 3XL — are sold out on the LAFC website.
Son is also driving a spike in ticket prices. For his home debut on Aug. 31 against San Diego, tickets have surged to between $300 and $1,500, according to Talksport.
Despite the commercial success, Thorrington emphasized that the true measure of Son’s signing will be on the pitch. In his MLS debut against the Chicago Fire on Aug. 10, Son earned a penalty with a blistering run that led to a 2-2 draw.
Son will be aiming for his first MLS goal on Aug. 17, when LAFC visits the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
