 France recalls soft cheeses after two suspected deaths from listeriosis
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

France recalls soft cheeses after two suspected deaths from listeriosis

Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 09:21
This aerial picture shows the Chavegrand dairy and cheese factory in Maison Feyne, central France, on Aug. 13. Health authorities have identified 21 cases of listeriosis, including two deaths, which may be possibly linked to the consumption of pasteurised milk cheeses from the Chavegrand cheese dairy that were subject to a recall, according to a statement released on Aug. 12 by Santpublique France and the Ministry of Agriculture. [AFP/YONHAP]

This aerial picture shows the Chavegrand dairy and cheese factory in Maison Feyne, central France, on Aug. 13. Health authorities have identified 21 cases of listeriosis, including two deaths, which may be possibly linked to the consumption of pasteurised milk cheeses from the Chavegrand cheese dairy that were subject to a recall, according to a statement released on Aug. 12 by Santpublique France and the Ministry of Agriculture. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
France has recalled several kinds of Camembert, Brie and other soft cheeses after two people died from listeriosis infection and several fell ill after eating cheeses sold in supermarkets nationwide.
 
The health ministry said dairy firm Chavegrand is recalling dozens of batches of soft-rind cheeses after a possible link was established between the cases of listeriosis and consumption of its products.
 

Related Article

 
Chavegrand, a family-owned firm which produces cheese for several supermarket chains including Leclerc, Carrefour and Auchan, said an old production line where the suspect cheeses had been made was now closed and products currently on supermarket shelves are safe.
 
"We were shocked to hear about these two dramas and we are working hard to make sure our production lines are safe," company spokesman Guillaume Albert told Reuters.
 
The recalled products are all soft cheeses with a bloomy rind made from pasteurized cow's or goat's milk and were sold until Aug. 9 throughout France and internationally under various brand names, the health ministry said.
 
Listeriosis, the infection caused by the listeria bacteria, causes flu-like symptoms, nausea, diarrhea and infection of the blood and brain. It poses a higher risk for newborns, the elderly, pregnant women and people with weak immunity.
 
The health ministry said the people infected were aged 34 to 95 and that one of the people who died had underlying medical issues. The first cases were identified in June.
 

 

Reuters
tags France Cheese Recall Listeriosis

More in World

Tensions soar in Serbia as angry protesters clash with police, set fire to party offices

In letter to Putin, US first lady asks him to consider the children in push to end war in Ukraine

Transgender runner Evie Parts sues NCAA and Swarthmore College for removal from track team

U.S. cancels India trade talks scheduled for August, NDTV Profit says

Russia's communist chief hails North's troops in war against Ukraine

Related Stories

Ford to recall over 197,000 U.S. vehicles over risk of back seat occupants being trapped, NHTSA says

Hyundai, Kia recall over 208,000 electric vehicles citing charging issues

The Swiss cheese model for disasters (KOR)

The Swiss cheese model for disasters

Korean influencer Jinnytty verbally, physically attacked in France while livestreaming

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)