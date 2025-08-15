France recalls soft cheeses after two suspected deaths from listeriosis

France has recalled several kinds of Camembert, Brie and other soft cheeses after two people died from listeriosis infection and several fell ill after eating cheeses sold in supermarkets nationwide.The health ministry said dairy firm Chavegrand is recalling dozens of batches of soft-rind cheeses after a possible link was established between the cases of listeriosis and consumption of its products.Chavegrand, a family-owned firm which produces cheese for several supermarket chains including Leclerc, Carrefour and Auchan, said an old production line where the suspect cheeses had been made was now closed and products currently on supermarket shelves are safe."We were shocked to hear about these two dramas and we are working hard to make sure our production lines are safe," company spokesman Guillaume Albert told Reuters.The recalled products are all soft cheeses with a bloomy rind made from pasteurized cow's or goat's milk and were sold until Aug. 9 throughout France and internationally under various brand names, the health ministry said.Listeriosis, the infection caused by the listeria bacteria, causes flu-like symptoms, nausea, diarrhea and infection of the blood and brain. It poses a higher risk for newborns, the elderly, pregnant women and people with weak immunity.The health ministry said the people infected were aged 34 to 95 and that one of the people who died had underlying medical issues. The first cases were identified in June.Reuters