 Mali's military rulers arrest 2 generals, a suspected French agent and others in alleged coup plot
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Mali's military rulers arrest 2 generals, a suspected French agent and others in alleged coup plot

Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 09:16
Leader of Mali's ruling junta Lt. Col. Assimi Goita, center, attends an independence day military parade in Bamako, Mali on Sept. 22, 2022. [AP/YONHAP]

Leader of Mali's ruling junta Lt. Col. Assimi Goita, center, attends an independence day military parade in Bamako, Mali on Sept. 22, 2022. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Mali's military rulers said Thursday they have arrested a group of military personnel and civilians, including two Malian generals and a suspected French agent, accused of attempting to destabilize the country.
 
The announcement followed rumors in recent days of arrests of Malian army officers and was made by Mali’s security minister, Gen. Daoud Aly Mohammedine on the evening news on the local media.
 

Related Article

 
It comes amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent by Mali’s military following the country’s pro-democracy rally in May, the first since soldiers seized power nearly four years ago.
 
The military provided no details about the alleged coup plot or the French national implicated in it.
 
Mali, along with neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, has long battled an insurgency by armed militants, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.
 
Following two military coups, the ruling junta expelled French troops and instead turned to Russia for security assistance. But the security situation remains precarious, and attacks from extremist groups linked with al-Qaida intensified in recent months.
 
In June, military leader Gen. Assimi Goita, was granted an additional five years in power, despite the junta’s earlier promises of a return to civilian rule by March 2024. The move followed the military’s dissolution of political parties in May.

AP
tags Mali Coup Democracy

More in World

Tensions soar in Serbia as angry protesters clash with police, set fire to party offices

In letter to Putin, US first lady asks him to consider the children in push to end war in Ukraine

Transgender runner Evie Parts sues NCAA and Swarthmore College for removal from track team

U.S. cancels India trade talks scheduled for August, NDTV Profit says

Russia's communist chief hails North's troops in war against Ukraine

Related Stories

Vetocracy vis-à-vis democracy

Dismantling democracy

Restarting the political system

Employee of Shinhan Bank shot in Myanmar

Punishment at an early stage
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)