Pam Bondi fires Justice Department employee accused of throwing sandwich at federal agent

A man charged with a felony for hurling a sandwich at a federal law-enforcement official in the nation's capital has been fired from his job at the Justice Department, Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a social media post Thursday.A video of Sean Charles Dunn berating a group of federal agents late Sunday went viral online. Dunn was arrested on an assault charge after he threw a "sub-style" sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent, a court filing said.Dunn, 37, of Washington, was an international affairs specialist in the Justice Department's criminal division, according to a department official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a personnel matter."This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ," Bondi wrote. “You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”Sabrina Shroff, an attorney who represented Dunn at his initial appearance in federal court, declined to comment on the allegations against her client after Thursday's hearing.A multiagency flood of uniformed federal law enforcement officers had fanned out across the city over the weekend after the White House had announced stepped-up measures to combat crime . That was before President Donald Trump's announcement Monday that he was taking over Washington’s police department and activating 800 members of the National Guard.The Justice Department still employs a former FBI agent who was charged with joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol and cheering on rioters during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege, repeatedly yelling “Kill ‘em!" as they attacked police. The former FBI supervisory agent, Jared Lane Wise, is serving as a counselor to Justice Department pardon attorney Ed Martin Jr. , who was a leading figure in Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election.Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dunn approached a group of CBP agents, pointed a finger in an agent’s face and swore at him, calling him a “fascist,” a police affidavit says. An observer's video captured Dunn throwing a sandwich at the agent's chest, the affidavit says.“Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” Dunn shouted, according to police.Dunn tried to run away but was apprehended, police said.The incident coincided with Trump’s push to flood the city with National Guard troops and federal officers. Trump claims crime in the city has reached emergency levels, but city leaders point to statistics showing violent crime at a 30-year low.AP