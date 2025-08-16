Hanwha Vision's AI CCTV deployed in Lima for public safety

Hanwha Vision, a Korean security provider, has supplied some 2,000 AI-powered CCTV cameras to a district in Peru's capital region, marking one of the largest overseas deployments of its advanced surveillance technology to date, officials said Friday.Santiago de Surco, in the Peruvian capital of Lima, said it has opened a new central monitoring center equipped with Hanwha Vision's AI-based cameras.The Hanwha Vision cameras installed include models with built-in license plate recognition and 360-degree multisensor monitoring capabilities. They are also programmed to detect abandoned objects and unusual behavior in public spaces using AI algorithms."By providing analytics that automatically classify people and vehicles, our system helps reduce false alarms and improve monitoring efficiency, which we believe will greatly contribute to crime prevention," said Byun Sang-tae, head of Hanwha Vision's Mexico subsidiary.The municipality aims to reduce its crime rate by nearly half within six months in close cooperation with the Peruvian national police.An opening ceremony for the monitoring center was held the previous day, attended by senior Peruvian government and police officials along with Korean Ambassador to Peru Choi Jong-uk.The district, home to major shopping malls, parks and the U.S. Embassy in Lima, is regarded as one of the most dynamic and rapidly developing districts within the metropolitan area.Yonhap