 Blackpink becomes first K-pop girl group to headline Wembley
Published: 16 Aug. 2025, 16:38 Updated: 17 Aug. 2025, 14:17
Blackpink performs at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, on Aug. 2 and 3. [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Blackpink became the first K-pop girl group to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium as its ongoing “Deadline” tour arrived in Britain.
 

“What a historic day, guys,” Rosé told the crowd during the Friday concert. “It’s surreal that we’re […] the first female K-pop band to perform at Wembley Stadium.”
 
The quartet is scheduled for two shows at the iconic venue on Friday and Saturday.
 
The girl group kicked off the European leg of its “Deadline” world tour in Paris on Aug. 2 and 3 after kicking off in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on July 5 and 6.
 
BTS was the first K-pop act to headline Wembley back in 2019.
 
In 2023, Blackpink's members received honorary Members of the British Empire, or the MBEs, in recognition of their role as advocates of COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, which took place in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2021.
 
Following its U.S. and European dates, Blackpink is set to perform in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan; Bangkok, Thailand; Jakarta, Indonesia; Bulacan Province, the Philippines; Singapore; Tokyo; and Hong Kong from October through January of next year.  

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
