GOT7's Jackson Wang suffers from food poisoning, fan event postponed
Published: 16 Aug. 2025, 17:31 Updated: 17 Aug. 2025, 14:17
- SHIN HA-NEE
Jackson Wang of boy band GOT7 was taken to the emergency room at midnight on Friday due to food poisoning, the singer’s agency Team Wang Records said Saturday.
A fan signing event scheduled for that day has been postponed.
“We’re so sorry to let you know that today’s Music Korea Fan Sign Event has to be cancelled,” the agency said in a statement Saturday.
“Jackson was taken to the emergency room at midnight yesterday due to sudden food poisoning and needs time to rest and recover under medical care.”
The agency said a new date for the event will be arranged.
Wang debuted as a member of the seven-member multinational boy band GOT7 in 2014 under JYP Entertainment. In 2021, all members decided not to renew their contracts with the agency and signed with different agencies.
Wang released his second full-length album, “Magic Man 2,” in July and is set to begin the “Magic Man 2” world tour in October, with stops in Bangkok on Oct. 3 and 4, Macau on Oct. 11 and 12, Jakarta on Oct. 18, Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 25, Manila on Nov. 2 and Tokyo on Nov. 6.
