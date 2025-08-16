'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' reclaims No. 1 on British Singles Chart
Published: 16 Aug. 2025, 13:20 Updated: 17 Aug. 2025, 14:07
- SHIN HA-NEE
“Golden,” the original song from Netflix’s animated hit “KPop Demon Hunters,” has climbed back to the top of the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.
The song, performed in the film by the fictional girl group HUNTR/X, beat last week’s No. 1, “The Subway” by Chappell Roan, to reclaim the top spot, according to the chart unveiled Friday. It marks the first time a K-pop track has topped the British chart twice; Psy’s “Gangnam Style” (2012) held No. 1 for a single week.
The track also topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for the week that ended Saturday, setting a rare double chart-topping record within about two months of the film’s June 20 release.
Produced by U.S. studio Sony Pictures, “KPop Demon Hunters” was helmed by director Maggie Kang alongside Korean Canadian animators and partnerships with Korean K-pop agencies. “Golden” was written by former SM Entertainment trainee EJAE with rapper-singers Rey Ami and Audrey Nuna contributing vocals. Producers from K-pop agency The Black Label also pitched in.
Several other songs from the soundtrack are also charting in Britain, including “Soda Pop” at No. 6, “Your Idol” at No. 7 and “Takedown” at No. 35.
