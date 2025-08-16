Ex-first lady's 'butler' arrested over embezzlement charges in special counsel probe

An associate of former first lady Kim Keon Hee has been arrested on charges of embezzlement as part of a special counsel probe targeting the former first lady.The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim Ye-seong, known as the "butler" of the former first lady's family, late Friday, citing concerns that he could destroy evidence and be a flight risk.Kim is accused of embezzling 3.38 billion won ($2.43 million) from IMS Mobility, a company he helped establish, in 2023.A special counsel team requested the arrest warrant Thursday, two days after he was detained by investigators upon returning from Vietnam in what they believe was an attempt to flee following the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim Keon Hee's husband.Kim Ye-seong is suspected of receiving 18.4 billion won in illegal investments from several companies, including Kakao Mobility, for IMS Mobility.Considering that IMS Mobility was effectively in a state of capital impairment at the time of the investments, the special prosecutors suspect the companies invested in IMS Mobility in consideration of its connection to Kim and the former first lady.The special counsel team is also looking into whether the embezzled funds or related profits were funneled to the former first lady's family.Kim has denied any wrongdoing and described the special counsel's investigation as a "witch hunt."He has been closely associated with the former first lady for over a decade and is believed to have extensive knowledge of the family's financial matters.Yonhap