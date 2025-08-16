Lawmaker admits stock trading under borrowed name during questioning: Sources

Independent lawmaker Lee Choon-suak has admitted to allegations of trading under a borrowed name during police questioning, sources said Friday.The four-term lawmaker acknowledged that he used his aide's name to trade — a violation of the law requiring real-name financial transactions — during questioning Thursday, according to sources familiar with the matter.Lee has come under investigation after being spotted trading on a mobile phone registered under his aide's name inside the parliamentary plenary chamber earlier this month.He left the Democratic Party shortly after the controversy erupted.The lawmaker initially denied related allegations, claiming he mistakenly used his aide's phone.Yonhap