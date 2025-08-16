 Lee to host public film screening to commemorate 80th Liberation Day anniversary
Lee to host public film screening to commemorate 80th Liberation Day anniversary

Published: 16 Aug. 2025, 14:10 Updated: 17 Aug. 2025, 14:11
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a State Affairs Planning Committee policy presentation at the Blue House on Aug. 13. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung said Saturday he will host a movie screening for members of the public this weekend as part of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule.
 
In a social media post, Lee said he plans to watch "La Resistance," a documentary on the Korean independence movement, on Sunday at a movie theater in Seoul and shared a website link for the public to apply for the event.
 
The exact location and time were not disclosed for security reasons. Lee said the participants will be chosen randomly due to limited seating and asked for the public's understanding.
 
"Behind the prosperity and freedom we enjoy today are countless unsung heroes who devoted themselves with indomitable will for liberation and the restoration of our sovereignty," Lee wrote on social media. "I invite you to join me in remembering their sacrifice and honoring the meaning of the 80th Liberation Day."
 
Liberation Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 15, commemorates the end of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Yonhap
tags Lee Jae Myung Liberation Day Korea Japan

