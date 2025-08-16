 Fire on oil tanker and cargo vessel in Yeosu kills 1, injures 2
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Fire on oil tanker and cargo vessel in Yeosu kills 1, injures 2

Published: 16 Aug. 2025, 10:20 Updated: 17 Aug. 2025, 13:59
A fire broke out aboard a large oil products tanker and a smaller cargo vessel in Yeosu, South Jeolla, on Aug. 16, leaving one dead and two injured. [KOREA COAST GUARD]

A fire broke out aboard a large oil products tanker and a smaller cargo vessel in Yeosu, South Jeolla, on Aug. 16, leaving one dead and two injured. [KOREA COAST GUARD]

 
A fire broke out aboard a large oil tanker and a smaller cargo vessel in Yeosu, South Jeolla, early Saturday morning, killing one person and injuring two crew members.
 
According to authorities, the blaze started at around 1 a.m. on Saturday at Sinbuk Port in Yeosu, engulfing the 2,692-ton carrier and the 24-ton cargo vessel. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
 

Related Article

 
A nearby ship reported the incident to the Yeosu Vessel Traffic Service Center, prompting the Korea Coast Guard to dispatch rescue crews. At the time, there were 14 people aboard the oil tanker and four on the smaller cargo vessel.
 
All 18 individuals were rescued, but the captain of the smaller vessel, who was found unconscious, later died. A Myanmar crew member from the tanker suffered severe burns and is currently receiving treatment, and another suffered an ankle injury.
 
The fire took seven hours to extinguish. Before the fire was fully put out, the Coast Guard said the oil tanker was carrying about 2,500 tons of hazardous chemicals, which could prolong the time necessary to fully extinguish the flames. Authorities plan to launch a full investigation into the cause and circumstances of the fire once the situation is under control.
 

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Myanmar Yeosu

More in Social Affairs

More than half of Seoul residents now don't own a home

Sex offender released early from prison without victim’s knowledge

Two dead, 13 injured in apartment blaze in western Seoul

The former presidential couple are in jail. But who's looking after their pets?

Lee to host public film screening to commemorate 80th Liberation Day anniversary

Related Stories

Myanmar's military declares a ceasefire to aid earthquake relief efforts as death toll passes 3,000

Yeosu hotel in hot water after guest receives towel labeled 'rag' during stay

Korea joins condemnations of executions in Myanmar

LG U+ to turn Yeosu Industrial Complex into a smart factory

Denouncing Myanmar’s military
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)