Union Berlin’s Jeong Woo-yeong scores in season opener
Published: 16 Aug. 2025, 12:30 Updated: 17 Aug. 2025, 14:05
The 25-year-old came off the bench in the second half and sealed Union’s 5-0 victory over FC Gutersloh in the opening round of the German Cup on Friday in Gutersloh. In stoppage time, Jeong timed his run into the box to meet a cross from Andrej Ilic, calmly slotting home Union’s fifth goal.
According to the football statistics site FotMob, Jeong completed the match with two shots on target, a 100 percent pass accuracy and a perfect dribble success rate.
Born in 1999, Jeong is a forward who came up through Daegun High School, the under-18 team of K League 1 club Incheon United. He began his European career in 2018 when he joined German powerhouse Bayern Munich.
He impressed during stints with SC Freiburg from 2019 to 2023 and VfB Stuttgart from 2023 to 2024 in the Bundesliga. Jeong joined Union Berlin last season on loan from VfB Stuttgart, where he recorded three goals and two assists before making his move permanent.
As a member of the U-23 national team, he won a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games and played for the senior national team at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.
Off the pitch, Jeong married Lee Yeon-ji, daughter of actor Lee Kwang-gi, in June, and completed basic military training over the summer.
