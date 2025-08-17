Duty-free delights: Lotte expands K-food lineup at Gimpo, Gimhae airports

Hangeul Snacks co-founders Tyler Rasch, right, and Nidhi Agarwal view their products on display at Lotte Duty Free’s K-Market at Gimpo International Airport in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 17. Lotte Duty Free announced on the same day that it is expanding its K-food product lineups at Gimpo Airport and Gimhae Airport duty-free stores, citing growing demand.