Duty-free delights: Lotte expands K-food lineup at Gimpo, Gimhae airports

Published: 17 Aug. 2025, 17:54 Updated: 17 Aug. 2025, 20:07
Hangeul Snacks co-founders Tyler Rasch, right, and Nidhi Agarwal view their products on display at Lotte Duty Free’s K-Market at Gimpo International Airport in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 17. [YONHAP]

Hangeul Snacks co-founders Tyler Rasch, right, and Nidhi Agarwal view their products on display at Lotte Duty Free’s K-Market at Gimpo International Airport in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 17. Lotte Duty Free announced on the same day that it is expanding its K-food product lineups at Gimpo Airport and Gimhae Airport duty-free stores, citing growing demand.
