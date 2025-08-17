Samsung releases song with washing machine, TV, air conditioner as featured artists
Published: 17 Aug. 2025, 14:28
Machines speak to humans — to tell them someone is calling, it’s time to wake up, the laundry is done, the room will cool down soon or that the device needs charging.
Modern life is filled with sounds from smartphones, washing machines, refrigerators, TVs, and air conditioners — beeps, alerts, power-ups and shutdown tones. Samsung Electronics has launched a project titled “Sounds of Samsung,” which turns those product sounds into music.
The project, part of the campaign “In Search of Samsung's Sound,” aims to highlight the emotional dimension of Samsung's technology and how its sounds are embedded in people’s daily lives.
The initiative takes familiar tones — including the Galaxy smartphone’s signature ring tone “Over the Horizon” — and reimagines them as full musical compositions, using sounds from TVs, laptops, washing machines and other devices.
Employees from Samsung’s Device Experience Division, which oversees consumer electronics, led the project. Sound engineers from various business units collected product sounds and shared them with colleagues. Members of in-house music clubs added more audio elements, such as the clinks and thuds of products being opened or tapped, and developed the musical themes. The compositions were completed in collaboration with AI music technology company Pozalabs.
A band called Star Wars, made up of employees from the Video Display and Digital Appliances divisions at Samsung’s Suwon, Gyeonggi campus, captured audio from household appliances like TVs, air conditioners and washing machines. They used sounds such as remote control clicks, power-off tones from air conditioners, washing machine cycle selections and microwave alerts to compose a track and even wrote lyrics to accompany it.
At Samsung’s Gumi, North Gyeongsang campus, members of the in-house band A.E.G, part of the Mobile Experience Division, created music using sounds from Galaxy phones, smartwatches and tablets. Their track features the rotating dial of the Galaxy Watch, the payment beep from Samsung Pay and tablet alarm tones.
Many of Samsung’s signature device sounds, including the Galaxy ringtone, are created at the company’s Sound Design Lab on its research and development campus in Umyeon-dong, Seocho District, southern Seoul. Every time a new product or user interface is introduced, the lab develops or updates audio cues to match the concept. Just as Intel’s “Intel Inside” jingle and the Windows startup sound have come to represent their respective brands, Samsung’s sounds are becoming a key part of its brand identity.
“We tried to capture the essence of our products in the music,” said a materials engineering professional from the DA Division, who played guitar for the project. “I hope people feel a closer connection to Samsung devices through this.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
