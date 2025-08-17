10,000 people sue former presidential couple for 'psychological harm' during martial law
Published: 17 Aug. 2025, 16:56
More than 10,000 citizens are preparing to sue former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, for the Dec. 3, 2024 martial law declaration, claiming it caused them psychological harm. This will be the first suit to name both Yoon and Kim as co-defendants.
According to attorney Kim Kyung-ho of the law firm Hoin, a complaint will be filed with the Seoul Central District Court on Monday morning on behalf of approximately 11,000 people, demanding damages of 100,000 won ($72) per plaintiff from both former President Yoon and Kim.
In the complaint, the plaintiffs argue that “Yoon’s declaration of martial law was not a mere act of negligence in office but a deliberate and unlawful act intended to violate the basic rights of the people,” and that he must be held liable.
“The core motive of this unlawful act was to obstruct the special counsel investigation into Kim Keon Hee, which was a matter of private interest,” the complaint continues. “Kim Keon Hee communicated with coconspirators in the alleged insurrection and actively participated in the crime. Therefore, under civil law, she is a joint tortfeasor and must bear liability.”
The plaintiffs further contend that martial law was declared solely “to shield Kim Keon Hee from legal scrutiny,” asserting that it was an attempt to derail the special counsel bill probing stock manipulation and luxury gift allegations. They have also accused the former president of abusing emergency powers to destroy evidence related to what they describe as the Myeong Tae-kyun scandal, which they claim contains signs of high-level abuse of power.
“Kim Keon Hee played a direct role in this sequence of events by pressuring or urging Yoon to resolve her personal legal crisis, ultimately driving him to commit the extreme act of martial law,” continued the claim.
On July 25, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of 104 plaintiffs, ordering Yoon to pay 100,000 won to each. Yoon has appealed the ruling and requested a suspension of execution. The court granted a temporary suspension, provided each plaintiff deposits of 100,000 won as collateral.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HONG JOO-HEE [[email protected]]
