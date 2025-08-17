 The "main star" of the PPP national convention
Published: 17 Aug. 2025, 20:30 Updated: 17 Aug. 2025, 21:15
PARK YONG-SEOK

PARK YONG-SEOK

 
Ex-Korean history lecturer and now YouTuber, Jeon Han-gil attended the People Power Party’s joint campaign rally for Daegu and North Gyeongsang at the EXCO convention center in Buk District, Daegu, on Aug. 8. Jeon incited the audience to chant “traitor” during the speech of a candidate who supported former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment. As the PPP’s ethics committee failed to discipline Jeon, he seems to be getting all the attention instead of the PPP's next party leader, who will be elected on Aug. 22 at the PPP national convention. [PARK YONG SEOK]
