 Beach bliss: Gangwon's beaches close as September draws near
Published: 17 Aug. 2025, 19:36
Beachgoers soak up summer at Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung on August 17.[YONHAP]

Beachgoers soak up summer at Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Aug. 17, the last day of Korea’s golden holiday. Among six coastal cities in Gangwon, all beaches — except those in Sokcho and Yangyang, which will close on Aug. 24 — are set to shut down on Aug. 17, when it is traditionally perceived as the end of the summer holidays.
