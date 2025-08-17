Beach bliss: Gangwon's beaches close as September draws near

Beachgoers soak up summer at Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Aug. 17, the last day of Korea’s golden holiday. Among six coastal cities in Gangwon, all beaches — except those in Sokcho and Yangyang, which will close on Aug. 24 — are set to shut down on Aug. 17, when it is traditionally perceived as the end of the summer holidays.