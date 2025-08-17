Customer claims to plant bomb at fast food restaurant: 'The delivery was late'
Published: 17 Aug. 2025, 16:07
Police launched an emergency search after receiving a bomb threat targeting a building housing a fast food restaurant in Suwon, Gyeonggi, but no explosives were found.
The threat was reported around 1:09 p.m. on Sunday, when authorities received a tip that an explosive had been planted inside a nine-story commercial building in Yeongtong District, Suwon. Police and fire authorities were dispatched to the scene.
Officers searched the building for about an hour but found no explosives.
The report followed a post by a social media user who mentioned the fast food restaurant by name, writing, “The delivery was late and the staff were rude. I came to plant a bomb.” A citizen who saw the post alerted the police.
The building in question has nine aboveground floors and three underground, and its tenants include hospitals and private academies. Authorities immediately restricted access to the site and evacuated visitors before conducting a thorough search of the premises.
