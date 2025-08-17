Flood recovery costs total $1.9 billion after five days of torrential rain
Published: 17 Aug. 2025, 16:07
The cost of recovery from last month’s extreme rainfall — which lasted just five days — has been tallied at more than 2.7 trillion won ($1.9 billion).
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters announced Sunday that it finalized the damage estimate at 1.0848 trillion won for the period of July 17 to 20, when intense and concentrated rainfall struck regions across the country. It is the largest amount of damage recorded from a natural disaster in the past decade. The government has earmarked 2.7235 trillion won for recovery efforts.
Although the rainfall lasted only five days, the damage was extensive. Torrential downpour exceeding 72 millimeters (2.8 inches) per hour hit multiple areas nationwide, leaving 24 people dead or missing and 33 injured. A total of 447 homes were either fully or partially destroyed, and another 4,480 were flooded. Authorities said 5,480 small businesses also suffered flood damage. There were 654 reported cases of landslides, and damage was reported on 806 roads. Approximately 3,056 hectares (7,552 acres) of farmland and 1,447 hectares of cultivated fields were submerged, and 1.86 million livestock died or were swept away.
The 2.7235 trillion won in recovery funds will support displaced residents, rebuild infrastructure and improve disaster resilience. Those whose homes were completely destroyed will receive an additional 60 million won on top of existing government aid, which ranges from 22 million to 39.5 million won. Compensation for home interiors — including wallpaper, flooring and appliance replacement — will increase from 3.5 million won to 7 million won.
In Sangneung Village, located in South Gyeongsang's Sancheong County, where a massive landslide caused entire homes to be swept away, the government will construct a resettlement complex. Authorities have concluded that restoring the original village is no longer viable. However, an exact timeline for the relocation has yet to be determined.
The disaster headquarters also plans to enhance the disaster resilience of 50 public sites that are deemed at high risk of recurring damage. This includes expanding river channels and reinforcing embankments, with 1.1018 trillion won allocated for the work.
Support measures have also been expanded for farmers and fishers. Compensation for 10 severely affected crops — including watermelons and cucumbers — and eight forest products, such as astringent persimmons and bracken, will rise. The compensation rate has jumped from 50 percent to 100 percent. Support for purchasing young livestock to replace animals lost in the floods has also increased from 50 to 100 percent.
Small business owners who suffered property damage will see disaster relief funding doubled from 5 million won to 10 million won. In addition, residents of designated special disaster zones will receive a discount of up to 50 percent on national health insurance premiums, along with 37 other forms of indirect relief, including discounts on electricity, telecommunications and city gas bills.
“This recovery plan is designed to help victims return to normal life quickly while incorporating as much government support as possible to prevent future disasters,” said Minister of the Interior and Safety and Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters chief Yun Ho-jung.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM MIN-WOOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)