Independence Hall director slammed for calling Korean liberation 'a gift' from the Allies
Published: 17 Aug. 2025, 16:42 Updated: 17 Aug. 2025, 16:44
CHEONAN, South Chungcheong — A lawmaker accused Kim Hyung-seok, director of the Independence Hall of Korea, of distorting history and downplaying the anti-Japanese resistance after describing Korea’s liberation as “a gift” from the Allied victory in World War II during a speech marking Liberation Day.
Kim, who previously faced backlash for remarks seen as sympathetic to Japan’s imperial past, now finds himself at the center of another historical dispute.
“If we look at Korea’s liberation from a world history perspective, it was a gift obtained through the victory of the Allied powers in World War II,” he said during a ceremony at the Independence Hall in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Friday.
He cited Ham Sok-hon's “Korean History” (1948).
“From this viewpoint, Ham described liberation as tteok [rice cake] given by heaven,” Kim said. “But this interpretation differs from the nationalistic view that we achieved liberation through victory in the anti-Japanese independence struggle.”
Kim acknowledged the contributions of Korea’s independence fighters, noting that the “March 1 Movement, highlighted around the world, declared the country’s intent to be a self-reliant and independent nation, which spurred movements both domestically and abroad.”
“The Provisional Government established in Shanghai carried out diplomatic efforts for independence and launched armed resistance against Japanese rule to raise international awareness,” he said.
He also cited the April 29, 1932, bombing by Yun Bong-gil at Hongkou Park in Shanghai, an act of resistance that he said “shocked the international community.”
“Before he carried out the attack, Yun wrote in a farewell letter to his two sons, ‘Don’t be sad about not having a father, but study hard and become inventors like [Thomas] Edison,’” Kim said. “Like Yun Bong-gil, who sacrificed himself for Korea’s independence yet dreamed of a future for his children, history contains a range of perspectives. There can be many ways to interpret history, but those differences should not divide the public or be used as political tools. It’s time to end the conflict.”
Rep. Kim Byung-kee, floor leader of the Democratic Party, responded strongly.
“The government should dismiss him immediately,” he wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
“It’s ridiculous that someone who spouts nonsense like this leads Independence Hall,” he said. “If we tolerate such betrayal of our history, how can we call for sacrifice in times of national crisis, and who would step up for the country?
“I feel a blood-boiling rage when I hear Kim Hyung-seok cite his legal rights. Anyone who disgraces our fallen patriots has no right to live in this country.”
As criticism mounted, Kim Hyung-seok released a statement on Sunday defending his remarks.
“Some media have distorted my Liberation Day speech,” he said. “The address was meant to highlight differing views on liberation in Korean society and to emphasize the importance of national unity.”
He explained that citing Ham’s writing was an effort to “call for healing historical conflicts for the sake of unity.”
He also denied any attempt to downplay Yun's legacy.
“I only summarized Yun’s farewell letter to highlight not just his spirit of independence, but also his humanity,” Kim said. “If the distortion continued, I would pursue legal action, including filing with the Press Arbitration Commission and seeking civil and criminal liability.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN JIN-HO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
