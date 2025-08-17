 Man fined 6 million won for threatening bystanders with homemade bomb in public
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man fined 6 million won for threatening bystanders with homemade bomb in public

Published: 17 Aug. 2025, 16:08 Updated: 17 Aug. 2025, 19:59
An image of a hand holding up a lighter [YONHAP]

An image of a hand holding up a lighter [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 20s was fined by a court for carrying a homemade explosive device in public and engaging in threatening behavior.
 
The Seoul Southern District Court’s 15th Criminal Division fined the man 6 million won ($4,300) for public intimidation, according to legal sources on Sunday.
 

Related Article

 
The man was charged with walking around in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, for about 30 minutes on May 26 while carrying a homemade bomb constructed from a butane canister, wires and tissue paper. He made threatening remarks to pedestrians and gestured as though he was about to ignite the device with a lighter.
 
“The defendant threatened unspecified members of the public and risked causing social unrest, which makes the offense serious," said the court in its ruling.
 
However, the court also noted that "the defendant has an intellectual disability, and the device was crudely assembled to the point that bystanders appeared not to take it seriously,” in explaining the basis for the sentence.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Korea bomb bomb threat

More in Social Affairs

Crypto assets seized: Tax delinquents discover their virtual wallets matter

Court proceeds with martial law hearing without ex-President Yoon

The fountain of youth may not be place, but a protein

Suwon bomb threat was a disgruntled delivery driver's prank, police find

Descendants of pro-Japanese collaborators to be banned from buying back confiscated properties

Related Stories

Customer claims to plant bomb at fast food restaurant: 'The delivery was late'

Suwon bomb threat was a disgruntled delivery driver's prank, police find

Man turns himself in for posting bomb threat against game developer

Yonsei University students evacuated after bomb threat

Busan man caught prank calling police on SIM-free phone
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)