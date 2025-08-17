 Sex offender released early from prison without victim’s knowledge
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Sex offender released early from prison without victim’s knowledge

Published: 17 Aug. 2025, 13:11
[KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

[KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

 
“I had stopped taking psychiatric medication and was ready to let go of my self-defense tools — I couldn’t believe the offender had already been released without my knowledge,” said a woman in her 30s from Busan.
 
The woman was sexually assaulted in July 2021 by a man in his 70s while on her way home, Yonhap News Agency reported Saturday. After filing a police report and enduring a year and five months of legal proceedings, a court sentenced the man to five years in prison and ordered him to complete 40 hours of sexual violence treatment.
 

Related Article

 
Following the criminal trial, the woman also won a civil suit and began receiving damages by seizing the offender’s prison savings. But when she called the correctional facility in April, as she routinely did, she was only told that the man had been transferred to a different prison — with no further details provided due to "privacy reasons."
 
Eventually, through her own inquiries, she discovered that the man had already been released on medical grounds. By the time she learned this, it was July — three months after his release.
 
Under current laws, including the Criminal Procedure Act and the Crime Victim Protection Act, prosecutors are required to promptly inform victims or their legal representatives of changes to a perpetrator’s custody status — including release — if requested. In this case, the woman received no such notification.
 
“If the offender had malicious intent and came looking for me, I would have had no way to defend myself,” she said. “I had stopped taking medication and was recovering, but the panic attacks have returned and I’m back in treatment.”
 

Related Article

 
Prosecutors attributed the oversight to human error.
 
“The department handling sentence suspension notified the victim support officer of the release, but a mistake occurred during the relay of that information," said a spokesperson for the Busan District Prosecutors’ Office.
 
The office added that a new automatic notification system for major criminal procedures was introduced in April, but the integration process is still underway.
 
“We will work with relevant agencies to expand automatic notifications to cover the entire criminal procedure,” the office said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea victim crime assault

More in Social Affairs

More than half of Seoul residents now don't own a home

Sex offender released early from prison without victim’s knowledge

Two dead, 13 injured in apartment blaze in western Seoul

The former presidential couple are in jail. But who's looking after their pets?

Lee to host public film screening to commemorate 80th Liberation Day anniversary

Related Stories

Woman accused of beating drunk husband to death arrested in Pohang

Streamer gets 8 years for sexually assaulting unconscious woman on camera

Nine foreigners arrested in planned assault

A random $100 payment isn't all good news, scam victims find

Arrest warrant out for brass knuckles assault suspect
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)