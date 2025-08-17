Sunday's fortune: Joy, family warmth and gentle reflection guide the day
Published: 17 Aug. 2025, 07:00
A day of emotional connection and quiet optimism is in store, with themes of family pride, unity and gratitude — though a few may face tension or jealousy if they hold too tightly to expectations. Your fortune for Sunday, August 17, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Family is your greatest treasure.
🔹 Laughter brightens the atmosphere.
🔹 You might enjoy spending on something pleasant.
🔹 You’ll hit a goal and feel life’s momentum.
🔹 Some spending may bring surprising benefits.
🔹 A gift may be exchanged — either way, smiles await.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Home fills with the scent of joy.
🔹 A day for gratitude, love and hopeful wishes.
🔹 Both body and spirit feel full of joy.
🔹 Capture meaningful moments — snap a photo.
🔹 Today may be the best day yet.
🔹 Time spent with someone dear will be meaningful.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid meddling or getting too involved.
🔹 Even if dissatisfied, keep it to yourself.
🔹 Parenting feels especially challenging.
🔹 Being a child isn't easy, either.
🔹 Even family members may think differently.
🔹 Choose words and actions wisely.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Choose greens over meat today.
🔹 Divide chores fairly at home.
🔹 Blood is thicker than water.
🔹 Helping each other is natural.
🔹 Prioritize yourself and your family first.
🔹 Strengthen friendships with a thoughtful gesture.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Age is a badge of honor.
🔹 Take the lead in family affairs.
🔹 Achievement brings a deep sense of pride.
🔹 Your plans unfold as envisioned.
🔹 A cheerful, energizing day awaits.
🔹 Youth and friendship bring delight.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
🔹 Everything has its rightful place.
🔹 Family harmony is the root of joy.
🔹 Unite through shared blood and purpose.
🔹 Good things need many hands.
🔹 A day of meaning and fulfillment.
🔹 “You and I” becomes “we.”
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Let others enjoy the spotlight.
🔹 Avoid favoritism — treat everyone fairly.
🔹 Be generous without boasting.
🔹 Too many opinions can derail the plan.
🔹 Stay humble — avoid showing off.
🔹 Refresh with water-rich fruits.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Everything feels pleasant today.
🔹 Feel free to share your family pride.
🔹 All roads seem to lead to success.
🔹 Though tired, you’ll feel emotionally lifted.
🔹 Enjoy a hobby or meet a friend.
🔹 Hydrate often with tea or water.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 It’s never too late — life starts now.
🔹 Be mindful of your body as well as your age.
🔹 Stay confident — there’s still so much ahead.
🔹 Don’t postpone — act on your plans.
🔹 Love favors the bold today.
🔹 Wear light tones to brighten your mood.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Mixed | 🧭 South
🔹 Give more than you take.
🔹 Offer guidance to those who need it.
🔹 Learn from younger people, too.
🔹 Coordinate household matters with your partner.
🔹 It's a neutral kind of day — neither good nor bad.
🔹 Things may not be as they appear.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 The gains outweigh the losses.
🔹 Saving matters — but so does wise spending.
🔹 Invitations or social plans may surface.
🔹 Go out with your spouse or family.
🔹 Budget generously for dates.
🔹 Avoid impulse buys and overspending.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Spending wisely is an investment.
🔹 Health is your greatest wealth.
🔹 Don’t focus on the trees — see the forest.
🔹 It's a good day to make a purchase.
🔹 Conversations feel meaningful today.
🔹 Shop a little, enjoy a show and stay vibrant.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
