Son Heung-min nabs first assist for LAFC in 2-0 win over New England Evolution
Published: 17 Aug. 2025, 14:00 Updated: 17 Aug. 2025, 14:28
Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min registered his first assist for his side in a 2-0 win over New England Evolution at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday.
Son started as a No. 9 in his second appearance for LAFC and fed the ball into the path of Mathieu Choinière in the 94th minute in the penalty area, allowing him to smash it in for the team's second goal.
That goal marks Son's first assist in his first start for LAFC, the he joined earlier this month after a decade-long stint with Tottenham Hotspur.
Son’s impact on LAFC’s attack was evident in the opening goal. He held the ball inside the box, allowing Marco Delgado to finish from behind in the 51st minute for the opening goal.
Son's performance in Saturday's fixture made him the Player of the Match, according to Apple TV, with statistics platform FootMob giving him an 8.5 rating.
Saturday's impactful performance follows after his debut against Chicago Fire on Aug. 9. Although Son did not make a goal contribution in the match, he drew a penalty for a 2-2 draw.
Son's star factor during the recent match was also visible throughout the stadium, with fans taking pictures of him when he took corner kicks.
His popularity has brought commercial success for LAFC, both in jersey sales and ticket prices, with LAFC Co-President John Thorrington saying, "It is the highest-selling jersey of any sport in the world right now."
Ticket prices for the match between LAFC and San Diego FC on Aug. 30 have surged from $300 to $1,500.
Son has more MLS regular season action to catch through October, with the playoffs following thereafter and lasting through December.
Son will have a chance to score his first goal for LAFC in the team's next match against FC Dallas on Aug. 23, before he has a chance to play his first home game against San Diego in front of LAFC fans on Aug. 30.
The Korean football star could also play in national team friendlies against the United States and Mexico, to be held in the United States in September during the FIFA international break.
The Korean national team has the two fixtures scheduled in September, before a reportedly scheduled friendly against Brazil and a confirmed game against Paraguay, both at home in October.
The upcoming friendlies serve as tune-up games for Korea ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Korean manager Hong Myung-bo only has friendlies to test out his tactics, as the country wrapped the AFC third qualifying round in June.
For Son, playing in the 2026 World Cup would mark his fourth time doing so, having featured in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions.
The round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup has been the highest stage of the tournament Son has experienced.
Son is one of the most capped players in Korean national team history with 134 caps and 51 goals. The player could surpass the all-time cap record set jointly by manager Hong and Korean football legend Cha Bum-keun, at 136, if he continues to represent Korea through next year.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)