 Russia's communist chief hails North's troops in war against Ukraine
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Russia's communist chief hails North's troops in war against Ukraine

Published: 17 Aug. 2025, 12:59
Russian Communist's Party Leader Gennady Zyuganov gestures as he addresses a Russian Communist Party congress in Rozhdestveno village, outside Moscow, Russia, on July 5. [AP/YONHAP]

Russian Communist's Party Leader Gennady Zyuganov gestures as he addresses a Russian Communist Party congress in Rozhdestveno village, outside Moscow, Russia, on July 5. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The leader of Russia's Communist Party has hailed North Korean troops deployed in Moscow's war against Ukraine in a letter sent to the North's leader Kim Jong-un, according to the North's state media Sunday.
 
North Korea and Russia have displayed signs of solid military cooperation in recent days in the wake of the 80th anniversary of the Korean Peninsula's liberation from Japanese colonial rule, with Russian President Vladimir Putin sending a letter to Kim that bilateral relations have reached "full bloom."
 

Related Article

 
Gennady Andreyevich Zyuganov, chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation's Central Committee, sent his letter to Kim to mark the anniversary, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 
In the letter, Zyuganov said he has highly taken note of North Korea's support for Russia's war against Ukraine, stating the war has made their bilateral ties "more bound together."
 
Zyuganov also thanked Kim for sending North Korean troops to fight in the Kursk front-line region, saying the North's troops helped Russia "liberate" the area, according to the KCNA.
 
Days before U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin held a summit in Alaska, the Russian leader briefed Kim on his planned meeting with Trump during a phone call.
 
Their call was yet another sign that Pyongyang and Moscow have been maintaining close military and diplomatic cooperation in line with the "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty that the leaders signed during a summit in Pyongyang in June last year.
 

Yonhap
tags Russia Communist Party North Korea Gennady Zyuganov

More in World

Tensions soar in Serbia as angry protesters clash with police, set fire to party offices

In letter to Putin, US first lady asks him to consider the children in push to end war in Ukraine

Transgender runner Evie Parts sues NCAA and Swarthmore College for removal from track team

U.S. cancels India trade talks scheduled for August, NDTV Profit says

Russia's communist chief hails North's troops in war against Ukraine

Related Stories

North Korea congratulates China for party's 100th, sends flowers

Democracies differ

Russia's party delegation arrives in N. Korea amid deepening bilateral cooperation

Head of North's legislature meets Russian delegation in Pyongyang

About 600 North Koreans killed in Ukraine war, South Korean lawmaker says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)