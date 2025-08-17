 U.S. cancels India trade talks scheduled for August, NDTV Profit says
U.S. cancels India trade talks scheduled for August, NDTV Profit says

Published: 17 Aug. 2025, 14:01
U.S. President Donald Trump and the Indian flag [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A planned visit by U.S. trade negotiators to New Delhi from Aug. 25-29 has been canceled, delaying talks on a proposed bilateral trade agreement, Indian business and financial news network NDTV Profit reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
The current round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement is now likely to be deferred to another date, the report said, dashing hopes of some relief before the Aug. 27 deadline for the additional tariff on Indian goods kicks in.
 

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
 
Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil in a move that sharply escalated tensions between the two nations.
 
The new import tax, which will come into effect on Aug. 27, will raise duties on some Indian exports to as high as 50 percent — among the highest levied on any U.S. trading partner.
 
Trade talks between New Delhi and Washington collapsed after five rounds of negotiations over disagreement on opening India's vast farm and dairy sectors and stopping Russian oil purchases.
 
India's Foreign Ministry has said the country is being unfairly singled out for buying Russian oil while the United States and European Union continue to purchase goods from Russia.

Reuters
