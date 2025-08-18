Container shipping costs to U.S. decline in July amid trade slowdown

Container shipping costs from Korea to the United States declined last month, largely due to a decrease in trade volume influenced by U.S. tariff policies, the Korea Customs Service said on Monday.The average shipping cost for a 40-foot container from Korea to the east coast of the United States dropped 4.5 percent from a month earlier to 6.4 million won (US$4,610) in July, according to data from the customs agency.Shipping rates to the west coast of the United States dropped 8.5 percent to 5.53 million won during the same period.Shipping costs to China also fell 6.2 percent to 634,000 won.Meanwhile, average shipping costs from Korea to the European Union gained 6.3 percent on-month in July to 4 million won.The customs agency attributed the decline in maritime freight rates to the United States and China to reduced trade volume stemming from escalating tariff policies.The agency said that in the short term, upward pressure on shipping costs is likely to continue on European and Southeast Asian routes.The figures include freight rates, commissions and other related charges reported by local exporters, the agency said.Yonhap