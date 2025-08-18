Kospi closes lower on uncertainty over new U.S. chip tariffs

Shares closed lower Monday, snapping a two-day winning streak, as major chipmakers declined, weighed down by investor concerns over possible new U.S. tariffs on semiconductor imports. The won weakened against the dollar.The benchmark Kospi lost 48.38 points, or 1.5 percent, to close at 3,177.28.Trade volume was light at 319.72 million shares worth 8.77 trillion won ($6.33 billion), with decliners sharply beating gainers 697 to 198.Foreigners sold a net 540.2 billion won worth of local shares, while individual and institutional investors purchased a net 357.5 billion won and 79 billion won, respectively.Investor sentiment was dampened after U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he would announce new tariffs on imports of steel and semiconductor chips in the coming weeks.Wall Street closed lower Friday, dragged down by losses in the tech sector. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dipped 0.4 percent. The Korean market was closed on Friday for a public holiday.Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said Trump's latest announcement is unlikely to be a substantial negative factor, as the proposed tariffs appear aimed at encouraging the construction of domestic factories in the United States."Semiconductor stocks have seen sharp gains recently, and rising market anxiety has led to profit-taking," Lee added.In Seoul, major chip and tech shares closed sharply lower.Among heavyweights, chip giant Samsung Electronics fell 2.23 percent to 70,000 won, and its rival SK hynix retreated 3.25 percent to 267,500 won. Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution decreased 2.79 percent to close at 383,000 won.Bio shares also continued their downward trend.Major pharmaceutical firms Samsung Biologics and Celltrion declined 0.48 percent and 1.2 percent to 1,028,000 won and 172,900 won, respectively.Among gainers, defense giant Hanwha Aerospace went up 0.57 percent to close at 888,000 won after opening lower.The local currency was quoted at 1,385 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., up 0.22 percent from the previous session's quote of 1,382 won.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys added 2.2 basis points to 2.426 percent, while the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds went up 3.6 basis points to 2.592 percent.Yonhap