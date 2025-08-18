 Kospi opens lower on tech losses
Kospi opens lower on tech losses

Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 09:58
Korean bourse Kospi opens lower on Aug. 18 morning as shown on a digital screen at the trading room of Hana Bank in Jung District, central Seoul. [YONHAP]

Korean stocks opened lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in major tech shares following a decline on Wall Street last week.
 
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) dropped 33.96 points, or 1.05 percent, to 3,191.7 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

U.S. shares ended lower Friday, dragged down by weakness in the technology sector. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dipped 0.4 percent. The Korean market was closed on Friday for a public holiday.
 
In Seoul, tech and chip stocks led the early decline.
 
Chip giant Samsung Electronics sank 1.82 percent, and its rival SK hynix retreated 2.35 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution decreased 2.41 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace dipped 1.13 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,387 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 0.36 percent, or 5.65 won from the previous session's 1,382 won.

Yonhap
