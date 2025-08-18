Hyundai founding family recognized by Automotive News for industry contribution

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The founding family of Hyundai Motor Group has been selected by the U.S. publication Automotive News as a recipient of its Centennial Award for its contribution to the advancement of the global auto industry, according to the group Monday.Late founder Chung Ju-yung, Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo and Euisun Chung, the group's current executive chair, were jointly presented the prestigious award, which is designed to honor individuals and families that have shaped the global auto industry over the past century through their vision, innovation and leadership.Other recipients include Toyota Motor's Toyoda family, represented by Chairman Akio Toyoda, Stellantis Chairman John Elkann, General Motors Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mary Barra and Ford Motor Chairman Bill Ford.In a special feature article, Automotive News also spotlighted the legacies of Hyundai Motor Group's three generations of leadership. The publication credited Hyundai's leadership over three generations with helping rebuild Korea from the ruins of the Korean War into a global manufacturing and automotive powerhouse.It noted that late founder Chung Ju-yung built a vast conglomerate under the name of Hyundai, while Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo strengthened quality and expanded the Korean group internationally to position it as a world-class player.Automotive News highlighted that Euisun Chung, when taking on the role of the current executive chair in 2020, inherited decades of bold vision, determination and innovation created by his father and grandfather.Further, it stressed that the executive chair has elevated the Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis brands with more sophisticated and innovative images to enhance their brand values.Yonhap