 Hyundai founding family recognized by Automotive News for industry contribution
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai founding family recognized by Automotive News for industry contribution

Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 14:50 Updated: 18 Aug. 2025, 14:53
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung is pictured in this undated photo provided by the Hyundai Motor Group on Aug. 18. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung is pictured in this undated photo provided by the Hyundai Motor Group on Aug. 18. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

 
The founding family of Hyundai Motor Group has been selected by the U.S. publication Automotive News as a recipient of its Centennial Award for its contribution to the advancement of the global auto industry, according to the group Monday.
 
Late founder Chung Ju-yung, Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo and Euisun Chung, the group's current executive chair, were jointly presented the prestigious award, which is designed to honor individuals and families that have shaped the global auto industry over the past century through their vision, innovation and leadership.
 

Related Article

Other recipients include Toyota Motor's Toyoda family, represented by Chairman Akio Toyoda, Stellantis Chairman John Elkann, General Motors Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mary Barra and Ford Motor Chairman Bill Ford.
 
In a special feature article, Automotive News also spotlighted the legacies of Hyundai Motor Group's three generations of leadership. The publication credited Hyundai's leadership over three generations with helping rebuild Korea from the ruins of the Korean War into a global manufacturing and automotive powerhouse.
 
The late Chung Ju-yung, the founder of Hyundai Group, is pictured in this undated photo provided by the Hyundai Motor Group on Aug. 18. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

The late Chung Ju-yung, the founder of Hyundai Group, is pictured in this undated photo provided by the Hyundai Motor Group on Aug. 18. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

 
It noted that late founder Chung Ju-yung built a vast conglomerate under the name of Hyundai, while Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo strengthened quality and expanded the Korean group internationally to position it as a world-class player.
 
Automotive News highlighted that Euisun Chung, when taking on the role of the current executive chair in 2020, inherited decades of bold vision, determination and innovation created by his father and grandfather.
 
Further, it stressed that the executive chair has elevated the Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis brands with more sophisticated and innovative images to enhance their brand values.
 

Yonhap
tags hyundai motor group hyundai conglomerate chaebol automotive news

More in Industry

Hyundai founding family recognized by Automotive News for industry contribution

Swatch apologizes for ad accused of racist imagery

U.S. adds 407 imported steel, aluminium products to tariff scope

SK Group to host Icheon Forum focusing on AI and digital transformation

Container shipping costs to U.S. decline in July amid trade slowdown

Related Stories

Euisun Chung named chairman of Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor chair vows more diverse hiring at New Year's event

Hyundai's executive reshuffle promotes financial, electrification leaders

Hyundai Motor, Kia reflect 2.9 trillion won provisions in Q3 earnings

A vital mix of speed and challenge
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)