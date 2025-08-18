JSW Steel, Posco to explore setting up steel plant in India
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 15:52
JSW Steel and Korea's Posco will explore setting up an integrated steel plant in India, the country's most valuable steelmaker said on Monday.
The steelmakers have yet to finalize a location and financial details, but they flagged that Odisha is under consideration for the 6 million-tonne (6.6 million-ton) per annum (MTPA) plant.
Last year, the two companies entered a deal to set up another integrated steel plant with an initial capacity of 5 MTPA in Odisha. In November, Reuters reported that the firms plan to invest 650 billion rupees ($7.44 billion) in the proposed plant.
The Indian firm said last year it would also explore a collaboration with Posco on battery materials for electric vehicles as well as renewable energy.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
