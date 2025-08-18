JSW Steel, Posco to explore setting up steel plant in India

JSW Steel and Korea's Posco will explore setting up an integrated steel plant in India, the country's most valuable steelmaker said on Monday.The steelmakers have yet to finalize a location and financial details, but they flagged that Odisha is under consideration for the 6 million-tonne (6.6 million-ton) per annum (MTPA) plant.Last year, the two companies entered a deal to set up another integrated steel plant with an initial capacity of 5 MTPA in Odisha. In November, Reuters reported that the firms plan to invest 650 billion rupees ($7.44 billion) in the proposed plant.The Indian firm said last year it would also explore a collaboration with Posco on battery materials for electric vehicles as well as renewable energy.Reuters