 JSW Steel, Posco to explore setting up steel plant in India
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 15:52
Posco's logo is pictured at the company's offices in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. [YONHAP]

JSW Steel and Korea's Posco will explore setting up an integrated steel plant in India, the country's most valuable steelmaker said on Monday.
 
The steelmakers have yet to finalize a location and financial details, but they flagged that Odisha is under consideration for the 6 million-tonne (6.6 million-ton) per annum (MTPA) plant.
 

Last year, the two companies entered a deal to set up another integrated steel plant with an initial capacity of 5 MTPA in Odisha. In November, Reuters reported that the firms plan to invest 650 billion rupees ($7.44 billion) in the proposed plant.
 
The Indian firm said last year it would also explore a collaboration with Posco on battery materials for electric vehicles as well as renewable energy.

Reuters
