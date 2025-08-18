 Korean burger chain Lotteria opens first U.S. store in Orange County
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 12:52 Updated: 18 Aug. 2025, 14:16
 
The first customer enters the first U.S. Lotteria outlet in Orange County, California, on Aug. 14. [LOTTE GRS]

Lotteria, the burger chain operated by Lotte Group affiliate Lotte GRS, said Monday it opened its first outlet in the United States as part of its overseas expansion drive.
 
The outlet began operations in Orange County, California, on Aug. 14, about two years after Lotte GRS established its U.S. subsidiary, the company said in a press release.
 

"We plan to go beyond Asian markets into the U.S. to introduce Lotteria's taste and value to the American burger market," the company's CEO Cha Woo-chul said.
 
The company said it plans to increase outlets in the United States depending on market demand.
 
Lotte GRS currently operates about 1,000 outlets in Korea and 320 overseas, including 258 in Vietnam, 50 in Myanmar, six in Laos and six in Mongolia.
 
The company plans to open its first outlet in Malaysia later this year and expand its outlets there to 30 within five years.
 

Yonhap
tags U.S. Lotteria Orange County burger

