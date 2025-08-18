SK Group to host Icheon Forum focusing on AI and digital transformation
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 12:56 Updated: 18 Aug. 2025, 14:30
SK Group will host its annual Icheon Forum from Monday to Wednesday, focusing on how AI can drive business strategy, workplace innovation and long-term competitiveness.
More than 250 executives, scholars and experts will gather for the ninth edition of the forum, launched in 2017 by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won as a platform for corporate transformation. This year’s theme is “AI and Digital Transformation (DT)" and will take place in different parts of Seoul for each program.
Sessions will cover strategies to expand Korea’s AI ecosystem, case studies of industrial innovation through AI and shifts in work practices. Employees will also participate in discussions on how to apply SK’s management philosophy — the SK Management System (SKMS) — that executives believe will help strengthen the company's fundamental competitiveness in an unpredictable business environment shaped by shifting global dynamics and rapid AI transformation.
SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung will open the first day of the event at Grand Walkerhill Seoul in eastern Seoul, speaking on the impact of AI on industry and SK’s corporate culture, including the Supex spirit — the pursuit of the “Super Excellent Level.”
The first panel, titled “Restructuring of the U.S.-Led International Order, Seeking Solutions for Korean Companies” (translated), will feature keynote speeches from the Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Victor Cha, and the Center for China Analysis at the Asia Society Policy Institute Co-Founder Jing Qian, both joining online. Other panelists include SK Corporation's outside director Yoon Chi-won, Sejong Institute President Kim Hyun-wook and Head of the Investment Strategy Department at Shinhan Investment Securities Park Seok-jung.
A session on “Building Korea’s AI Ecosystem and SK’s Strategic Role” (translated), will include William Fong, chief strategy officer at AI consultancy DigBI, and Lee Joo-hwan, CEO of Swit. They will be joined by Chief Strategy Officer at SK Telecom Yu Kyung-sang, Wrtn Technologies CEO Lee Se-young and Rebellions CEO Park Sung-hyun.
IBM Senior Vice President Mohamad Ali will present a case study on using AI and DT to improve manufacturing productivity. SK affiliates such as SK hynix, SK Innovation and SK Ax will share their own applications of AI on the manufacturing floor.
Members of SK’s Junior Management Group — younger employees with strong AI expertise — will present on AI-driven changes to work processes and corporate culture.
The second day of the forum will see each affiliate hold workshops focused on improving operations and executing SKMS under the theme of “Sustainable Happiness” (translated).
SK launched “Operations Innovation 1.0” last year to stabilize finances and is expanding it this year as “2.0” to strengthen marketing and other capabilities. Employees will also discuss VWBE — voluntary and willing brain engagement — and give feedback on systems and cultures that support stakeholder happiness.
The forum will close on Wednesday at SK Seorin Building in central Seoul, with Chairman Chey, CEOs and employees reflecting on the forum’s outcomes. Chey will deliver the closing address.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
