Samsung closes gap with Apple by half in Q2 as Galaxy line takes off in U.S.

More in Industry

Samsung's answer to aging: Retirement complex offers comprehensive medical care and spa-like comfort

'The risks are high, and uncertainties are many': Korean workplace accidents have claimed 1,500 lives since 2022

Welcome Financial Group lending unit suffers ransomware attack, internal documents exposed

From home appliances to K-beauty, Korean exports brace for U.S. tariff expansion

Lotteria's first U.S. branch salutes YouTuber Army Ahn and fellow soldiers with a shortcut