 Swatch apologizes for ad accused of racist imagery
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Swatch apologizes for ad accused of racist imagery

Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 14:48 Updated: 18 Aug. 2025, 14:55
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A Swatch ad image accused of racism [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A Swatch ad image accused of racism [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Swiss watch brand Swatch has issued an apology after accusations surfaced that a recently released advertisement contained racist imagery of East Asian people.
 
“We have taken note of the recent concerns regarding the portrayal of a model in images for the Swatch Essentials Collection,” Swatch wrote on its Instagram account on Saturday.
 

Related Article

 
“We treat this matter with the utmost importance and have immediately removed all related materials worldwide. We sincerely apologize for any distress or misunderstanding this may have caused.”
 
The controversy centered on a photo showing a male model pulling at the corners of his eyes in an exaggerated manner, a gesture widely regarded as a racist mockery of East Asian people. The image has since been deleted from Swatch’s Chinese website and other platforms.
 
The company also apologized on Weibo, China’s major social media platform.
 
This is not the first time such a gesture has sparked backlash. In April 2023, French luxury brand Dior faced similar accusations of racism for an advertisement featuring an Asian model in a comparable pose.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY MOON SANG-HYEOK [[email protected]]
tags Swatch racist

More in Industry

Hyundai founding family recognized by Automotive News for industry contribution

Swatch apologizes for ad accused of racist imagery

U.S. adds 407 imported steel, aluminium products to tariff scope

SK Group to host Icheon Forum focusing on AI and digital transformation

Container shipping costs to U.S. decline in July amid trade slowdown

Related Stories

From Pokemon pastries to watches, 'Open run' craze continues

Security guards accused of racism at K-pop concert in Paris

[THINK ENGLISH] 손흥민에 인종 차별한 축구 팬, 3년간 축구장 출입 금지

Arsenal condemns pundit for racist slur against Son

Chelsea start investigation after racist gesture aimed at Son Heung-min
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)