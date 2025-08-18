U.S. adds 407 imported steel, aluminium products to tariff scope
Published: 18 Aug. 2025, 13:19
The United States has significantly expanded the scope of its 50 percent tariffs on imported steel and aluminum products, raising concern in Korea’s industrial sector.
According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Aug. 15 that 407 additional steel and aluminum derivative products would be subject to tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. The measure takes effect from 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 18 for shipments cleared through U.S. customs or withdrawn from bonded warehouses.
The expanded list includes machinery, auto parts, electronic devices and components. Only the steel and aluminum content of those products will be subject to the 50 percent tariff. The remainder will be charged at the mutually agreed Korea-U.S. tariff rate of 15 percent.
The expansion was finalized after requests from U.S. industries. Korean business groups, including the Korea International Trade Association, voiced opposition, arguing that Korean products have no connection to U.S. national security. U.S. authorities, however, appear to have largely accepted the position of domestic industries.
The Trade Ministry projected that another expansion in September is likely in response to further requests from U.S. companies. To help ease the burden, the Korean government said it would strengthen support programs for small and mid-sized businesses, expand consulting services for verifying steel and aluminum content and broaden assistance with certificates of origin.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)